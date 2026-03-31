Canyon Ferry man faces arson charge following Friday's structure fire

HELENA — Leo Henry Croteau, 43, is accused of felony arson following a structure fire near Canyon Ferry on Friday.

On March 27, at around 4:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Fire and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 8100 block of Mayflower Road for a structure fire.

Court documents say Croteau met with deputies when they arrived and allegedly admitted to starting the fire and requested to be arrested.

Documents further allege that he has been dealing with mental health concerns.

MTN News Leo Henry Croteau

During the hearing on Monday, Croteau requested that no bond be set, and he remain in jail. Judge Mark Piskolich informed Croteau that under the law, he has a right to “reasonable” bond, and set the bond at $20,000. He will be arraigned in State District Court on April 21, 2026.

