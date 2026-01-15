Cascade County homicide: victim was stabbed 'multiple' times

(UPDATE, JANUARY 14) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that an autopsy on Tuesday determined that Johnson died of "multiple stab wounds."

He also said that he has requested and been granted expedited evidentiary processing from the office of the Montana Attorney General.

Cascade County homicide update: suspect stabbed 'multiple' times

Slaughter also thanked community members for submitting tips and leads to help with the investigation.

He acknowledged concerns shared by some people on social media about the lack of information released about a suspect or suspects, noting that evidence must be processed and leads need to be corroborated before any details are publicly released.

He said that an update on the case will be coming either later this week or early next week.



(UPDATE, JANUARY 13) The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of 25-year old Terrell Johnson. Johnson was found dead on Friday, January 9, 2025, and the agency is continuing to search for the suspect.

On Tuesday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter the investigation is focused on searching for a man who was on foot in this area:



18th Street South to 5th Street South

10th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South

The time frame of interest is the morning of January 9th, 2026, between approximately 5:55 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

VIDEO - Sheriff provides an update on the investigation:

Investigation continues into homicide in Cascade County

Representatives of the Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Police Department, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and, Montana Probation & Parole are out canvassing these areas; Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said detectives may be visiting homes in the area as they continue investigating.

Regarding the suspect, Slaughter said: "I would deem this individual is a threat to the community and to the public."

In addition to searching for the suspect, they are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, in the days leading up to his death.

If any residents or businesses in this area have video surveillance, doorbell camera video, or any video showing a person on foot during this time frame, you're asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

(UPDATE, JANUARY 11) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that the "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.

Homicide investigation in Great Falls

Slaughter says the victim has been identified as 25-year old Terrell Johnson of Harlem, Montana. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Detectives are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle, or any surveillance video showing the vehicle or its occupants, during the last week.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office Terrell Johnson's vehicle

Slaughter says Johnson was known to frequent bars in downtown Great Falls.

Any information related to the victim’s movements, associations, or vehicle during this time frame may be helpful.

Slaughter said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time. Numerous leads are being pursued, and due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released.

Slaughter asked that if anyone has information, you're asked to contact Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter added that several agencies have been assisting in the investigation, including the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(1st REPORT, JANUARY 9) Law enforcement officers are investigating what is said to be a "suspicious death" in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before noon on Friday, January 9, 2026.

MTN News

Slaughter said that deputies and Great Falls police officers are working together on the investigation.

They are talking with "people of interest" and continuing to analyze the scene.

Slaughter did not indicate that there is any threat to the community.

He said that more information will be released on Monday, January 12.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.