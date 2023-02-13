'Chaotic scene' involving motorcycle clubs in Kalispell sends 2 people to the hospital

KALISPELL - A Washington State woman is behind bars following after a large fight broke out on Saturday evening in Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls reporting a large group of people fighting in the crowd at the Majestic Valley Arena at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, initial reports stated as many as 50 people were involved.

Numerous deputies — as well as officers with the Kalispell Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol — responded to the scene.

A boxing event called “Flathead Valley Fight Night” was being held at this location at the time.

Sheriff Heino says as law enforcement arrived on the scene, they observed “a chaotic scene.”

He added that several people attending the event were members of the Pagen’s and Warlords Outlaw Motorcycle clubs from chapters located in Washington.

Sheriff Heino stated in a news release at least two people — an adult male and a 16-year-old male — were assaulted by members of the motorcycle clubs and were “significantly injured.”

The victims were transported to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment.

Sheriff Heino says after interviewing witnesses and viewing video of the incident, deputies located and arrested Brandi Partney, age 36 from Walla Walla, Washington.

“Partney was observed by witnesses striking at least one of the victims with a wooden baseball bat,” the release states.

Partney is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of Assault with a Weapon.

Sheriff Heino added that a second female involved was arrested for disorderly conduct and later released.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, along with Washington law enforcement are working to identify the members of the Pagen’s Motorcycle Club who were involved in the incident.

Sheriff Heino noted that several suspects had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived at the scene.