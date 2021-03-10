Court documents say suspect tried to flee a Billings motel after shooting victim in the forehead

HELENA — A Billings man is behind bars and a woman recovering from a gunshot wound to the forehead that stemmed from a weekend shooting at a Billings motel.

New charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court say George Bosick, 37, shot a woman that he had a prior relationship with over an argument.

He’s currently in jail and facing charges of assault with a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to the Lazy KT Motel Saturday night for the report of a shooting.

Court documents state that when police arrived at the motel they found Bosick trying to leave the scene of the shooting.

He was told to comply with officers and did, but documents say he had a black revolver with him as he got to the ground.

Bosick told officers the shooting was "an accident" and at one point blurted out an apology and then said, "he deserved to die."

Police found the female victim with a gunshot wound in the forehead and a pool of blood around her head.

Earlier that night, Bosick was said to have been persistent about hanging out with the victim, but when she said no he got mad.

The victim was found alive and breathing and was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare for treatment. She told police that prior to the shooting, she’d heard a loud bang, and then everything went black.

She told police she could not see anything but could hear and feel everything.

Bosick will appear in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment.