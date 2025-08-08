Day 7: Manhunt search area expands in Anaconda

ANACONDA — Authorities are announcing an expanded search area in the manhunt for the suspect involved in shooting and killing four community members at a local bar in Anaconda on Aug 1.

Now, a search and rescue expert located in Southwest Montana says that the primitive area located south of Stumptown Road in Anaconda poses some challenges for those who are searching for the suspect.

"This is a tough one. I mean, these poor guys are over there looking in the worst terrain possible, probably for somebody who doesn’t want to be found, and that’s the most difficult search there is," says Brad Belke, who has been serving a the captain of the 15-90 Search and Rescue team for over 35 years.

On Aug. 6th, law enforcement released a statement saying that investigative strategies are changing and search parameters are expanding in the manhunt for 45-year-old Michael Brown.

Belke has 45 years of experience with Butte-Silver Bow’s 15-90 Search and Rescue team. His team is not assisting in the manhunt, but they have helped with investigations in the past.

"For this search, I see the general complications number one is he probably doesn’t want to be found," says Belke.

Other complications include a lack of access for vehicles in the designated wilderness area, as well as downed trees, which make for slow traveling for those searching and for great places to hide.

"Then we have the weather conditions, which are the wind and the rain, which mess up tracks and mess up scents," says Belke.

He says authorities are likely using a grid approach that utilizes teams of four or more who are spaced apart based on line of sight, which could be 50 yards in an open field.

"But up where these poor guys are working right now, it's going to be a lot closer than that, and you have to be able to support each other too if the guy’s dangerous, and so you’re in a tight little group, which makes it really hard to cover a lot of territory quickly."

If the search turns into a body recovery effort, Belke says that poses another challenge.

"When the spirit leaves the body, the body kind of doesn’t look like a person anymore. It’s an odd phenomenon, and you don’t see the movement. You don’t see the life, and you can pass over it pretty easily. You have to be very careful when you’re searching."

Recently, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said authorities believe Michael Brown is alive and armed and dangerous. A $10,000 dollar reward has been issued for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Citizens are encouraged to call 1-877-926-8332 to report a tip.

