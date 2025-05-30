Woman who died downtown on Wednesday identified, cause of death released

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton has released the identity and cause of death of a woman who died near Cruse Park on Wednesday.

Dutton identified the woman as 61-year-old Lyla Hunt.

According to the coroner's report, Hunt died after having a cardiac event. She was homeless at the time.

The investigation into Hunt's death came after Helena Police Department officers responded to Cruse Park Wednesday afternoon. Officers allege three to four individuals were drinking alcohol in the park. Helena City Code prohibits consuming alcohol on City-owned property like streets, alleys, and parks unless there is a specifically permitted event.

HPD says officers told the individuals to pick up their trash and move out of the park due to the alleged activity. Officers further stated that Hunt was not in police custody, although she had been earlier advised and complied with an order from police to vacate the park.

A short time later, officers were notified that a woman was lying on the sidewalk and appeared to be in medical distress.

The coroner's report states that the HPD officers provided CPR to Hunt until EMS arrived. Medical personnel from St Peter's Health and the Helena Fire Department also attempted to resuscitate Hunt, but were unsuccessful.