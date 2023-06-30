Detention Center officer arrested for 'possession of child exploitation material'

A Cascade County Detention Center officer was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

During a news briefing on Wednesday evening, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said he was informed today by the Great Falls Police Department that Garrett Pederson was being investigated for "possession of child exploitation material."

The GFPD then arrested Pederson at his residence on a pending felony charge of sexual abuse of children.

Sheriff Slaughter said that Pederson, who is 21 years old, has been employed by the CCSO for about six months.

Pederson's employment was terminated immediately, Sheriff Slaughter said, and he is being detained in the Chouteau County Sheriff's Office.

He also noted that Pederson's duties did not include any supervision of children.

The GFPD is conducting the investigation; Sheriff Slaughter emphasized that his agency will fully cooperate with the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.



