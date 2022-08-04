East Helena brothers expected to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

HELENA — East Helena brothers Joshua and Jerod Hughes are expected to change their pleas to guilty for charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Thursday during a hearing in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, lawyers for the brothers told Judge Timothy J. Kelly they had accepted a plea agreement with the prosecution. A change of plea hearing has tentatively been set for Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. Mountain time.

The brothers are facing nine charges which include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruct/impede/interfere with law enforcement during a civil disorder, and entering the Capitol Building with the intent to disrupt official business.

COURT DOCUMENTS Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes of Montana charged in connection with US Capitol riot

According to the prosecution on Thursday, by pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, the government will drop the other charges.

The two men are accused of being some of the first to enter the U.S. Capitol Building through a window that had been broken by another rioter.

They can also be seen in photographs confronting Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman. Goodman led rioters away from the U.S. Senate Chamber while it was still being evacuated.

Federal prosecutors also say the Hughes brothers can be seen on the floor of the Senate.

