East Helena brothers facing charges related to Capitol Riot granted pre-trial release

HELENA — A pair of East Helena brothers facing charges related to the U.S. Capitol Riot have been granted pre-trial release.

According to court documents, Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ordered both Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes to be released on their own recognizance, although under high intensity supervision.

The brothers face nine charges which include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruct/impede/interfere with law enforcement during a civil disorder and entering the Capitol Building with the Intent to disrupt official business.

Both men have entered pleas of not guilty for the alleged offenses.

Prosecutors say the Hughes brothers were among the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol at that part of the building. Investigators accused Jerod Hughes of working with another man to kick open a door to allow more people to enter the building.

Court documents also claim the men were in a crowd that began working their way toward the Senate floor. Investigators say the two met up with another suspect, Douglas Austin Jensen, who engaged Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.

The prosecution had argued against Jerod Hughes being released but did not have an issue with Joshua Hughes being released under supervision.

A motion filed by Jerod Hughes’ attorney said he was responding to the request, “of the then commander in chief, President Trump. The former President maintained that the election had been stolen and it was the duty of loyal citizens to ‘stop the steal’ by preventing election certification.”

The defense said Hughes acted out of conscience, though manipulated by deception and would, “not be so easily duped again.”

The prosecution argued that Hughes should have remained in federal custody and be denied bond, saying, “Whatever his intent leading up to January 6, 2021, [Jerod Hughes] placed himself at the ‘tip of the spear’ that day and actively engaged in the destruction of government property; harassment of, and interference with, Capitol Police officers; and obstruction of the Joint Session of Congress that had gathered to certify the Electoral College results.”

