HELENA — An East Helena man accused of sexually abusing multiple children made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Wednesday.

David Carl Simpkins, 68, is facing eight felony charges, all counts alleging that he sexually abused children in the past two decades.

Charges relate to the alleged abuse of several children, with the first alleged incident dating back to 2005, but court documents mention allegations of abuse by Simpkins stretching back more than 40 years.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center David Carl Simpkins

In September 2025, Child Protective Services investigators reported concerning behavior they’d discovered to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies interviewed around a dozen individuals about the alleged abuse, and victims described alleged sexual acts Simpkins did to them and inappropriate pictures he took.

MTN has confirmed that he operated a daycare service called “PaPa's Day Care.” The business license expired in March 2024.

In an effort to protect the victim’s identities, MTN is intentionally not reporting all the details of the case.

Judge Mike Swingley set Simpkins' bond at $150,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in state district court on March 17, 2006.

