East Helena student allegedly threatened by an individual with a gun

HELENA — The East Helena Public School District says one of its students was threatened by an individual with a gun Thursday morning.

In a letter to parents, East Helena Superintendent Dan Rispens said a high school student informed staff about an altercation that reportedly occurred while they were on their way to school.

“An EHHS Student on his way to school this morning was accosted by a resident who brandished a gun and threatened the student,” wrote Rispens.

School administrators contacted the student’s parents and law enforcement to report the incident.

“Our SRO was involved in the investigation and the perpetrator has been apprehended by Sheriff’s deputies and is currently in custody,” noted Rispens.

Rispens said the individual was not associated with the school, and the incident occurred outside school hours and off campus.

“I would like to thank our school administrators for taking swift action and our SRO’s for always being vigilant in keeping our kids safe,” said Rispens.

East Helena Superintendent Dan Rispens letter to parents about the situation.

I am writing to let you know about a situation that occurred in our community this morning. You will likely hear about it in the news or on social media later today.



An EHHS Student on his way to school this morning was accosted by a resident who brandished a gun and threatened the student. The student proceeded to the school where he informed school administrators. Administrators contacted the student's parents and Law enforcement to report the incident. Our SRO was involved in the investigation and the perpetrator has been apprehended by Sheriff's deputies and is currently in custody.



There is no further threat to the community at this time. The individual was not associated with the schools, and the incident took place outside of school hours and off campus.



I would like to thank our school administrators for taking swift action and our SRO's for always being vigilant in keeping our kids safe.



Editor's note: This is a developing story, we will update you when we have more information.