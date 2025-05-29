Watch Now
Father arrested after 3-year-old dies in shooting near Libby

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Granite Creek Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A man is being held on a pending charge of negligent homicide after his 3-year-old son was shot Tuesday morning south of Libby.
LIBBY — A man has been jailed on a pending charge of negligent homicide after his 3-year-old son was shot Tuesday morning south of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road shortly after 10 a.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports says when first responders arrived, they were told the child had accidentally been shot in the face.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where Short says the child later died.

The child’s father, 24-year-old Timothy Moore, was arrested following an investigation, according to Short.

Moore is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The child's body is being taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

