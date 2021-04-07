Father charged in death of son in Lincoln County

LIBBY — A Lincoln County man is facing a deliberate homicide charge after his son was shot to death early Monday morning in Trego.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says at approximately 3:55 a.m. Monday dispatchers received a call from a man who said he had just killed his son.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy, assisted by a Eureka police officer and a US Border Patrol agent responded to the residence and found Xennie Kirkedahl, 31, “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Sheriff Short said.

Scott Kirkedahl, 57, of Trego was arrested at the scene without incident and is now being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a charge of deliberate homicide

Xennie Kirkedahl’s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

An investigation into the death is still underway.