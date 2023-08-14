FBI executes search warrant in Great Falls

Several people were detained overnight in Great Falls after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant.

The situation developed between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at or near Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Street.

There were officers from several agencies involved in executing the search warrant, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pondera County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer with a bullhorn announced several times that the FBI was executing the warrant, and ordered the suspect(s) to come out of the house.

At least one flash-bang was used, and officers with the High-Risk Unit eventually broke down the door of the house.

There is no word yet on the nature of the search warrant, nor the names of any suspects.

The Great Falls Police Department referred all questions about the incident to the FBI.

We contacted the FBI to get more details; the agency responded that agents were "conducting court-authorized activity," but declined to provide any other information.

We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: This article originally stated that the Cascade County Sheriff's Office was one of the agencies involved; Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has since told KRTV that his agency was briefed about the incident, but did not participate in the execution of the search warrant.

