FBI seeking info on man wanted following Sanders County incident

MISSOULA — The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a man and his son from Sanders County.

According to the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Israel Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, after Strong failed to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls on Aug. 29. Neither Jacob nor Harrison Strong were located at the time and remain missing.

Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court with Parental Interference and on Sept. 24 he was charged in US District Court with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

FBI - Salt Lake City

Jacob Strong, 35, was born in Idaho and is known to go by the alias' of Jacob Israel Guill, Jacob Isreal Guill. He is described as a white male who is 6' tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Harrison Sterling Strong is described as a white male, with brown eyes and auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately 3’ tall and weighed approximately 39 pounds. Harrison was born on July 15, 2017.

The FBI reports the father and son were last seen in mid-August in the San Juan Islands in northwest Washington state. They are now believed to be in Texas or near the US/Mexican border.

Anyone with information about Jacob Strong or his son is being asked to contact their local FBI office.