Former Great Falls teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child

HELENA — A former Great Falls middle school teacher has been convicted of raping and sexually abusing a minor in Lewis and Clark County.

Last week, a jury in state district court found Michael Walter Jarrett guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12 and felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Jarrett had been an active teacher at North Middle School in Great Falls until 2024, when the allegations came to light.

The criminal acts happened years ago in Lewis and Clark County and did not include any students who had attended North Middle School.

MTN is limiting what information we report on this case to protect the victim's identity.

A sentencing hearing for Jarrett is scheduled for January 15, 2026, before Judge Mike Menehan.

