Great Falls Crime Task Force solicits public input

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Crime Task Force was established on April 6, 2021. Members have met several times and received briefings from several organizations about various areas related to crime in Great Falls.

The Task Force has identified four focus areas:



Resources for Local Criminal Justice Systems

Communication and Education

Consequences

Partnerships/Collaboration

The Task Force met on August 23, 2021, to discuss draft recommendations on the four focus areas regarding how to more effectively address crime in Great Falls.

The Task Force draft recommendations are posted on the City’s website .

The Task Force is now soliciting public comment on the draft recommendations.

Residents can submit comments in writing to the City Manager’s Office, PO Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403, or by sending an email to kartis@greatfallsmt.net.

Ensure that the comments arrive before 12:00 PM on September 13, 2021 in order to be shared with the Task Force and appropriate city staff for consideration, and to be included in the official record of the meeting.

Task Force members were confirmed by the City Commission during the May 18, 2021 meeting. Members are:

