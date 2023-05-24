Great Falls homicide victim has been identified

Cascade County Sheriff-Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified 51-year old Tammey McWilliams as the woman who was found dead in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Sheriff Slaughter said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning in Missoula; the cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police officers responded to a "noise disturbance" just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the vicinity of Chowen Springs Park, near the 800 block of 17th Street South.

When officers arrived, they found several people trying to leave the southeast corner of the park, which is where police found the body of McWilliams.

All of the people found at the scene have been identified by police.

The GFPD said that "evidence and statements support some type of physical disturbance having taken place,” but said on Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made at this point, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police noted that this does not appear to have been a random attack, and do not believe there is any elevated risk to the public, and added: "Detectives are exploring every possibility in their investigation prior to any potential charges. Further investigation and evidence evaluation is on-going. Detailed information will not be released at this time as doing so could jeopardize a complete and thorough investigation."

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the GFPD at 406-781-8926.

We will update you as we get more information.



