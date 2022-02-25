Great Falls man sentenced for distributing drugs that killed a man

GREAT FALLS — Kent Fox, convicted of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl that led to the death of a person in 2020, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, February 24, 2021.

The government alleged in court documents that on August 23, 2020, Great Falls police officers were dispatched to a camper trailer and found a man, identified as "John Doe," deceased.

Fox was at the scene, was friends with Doe, and had last seen him two days earlier. He went to check on Doe and found him deceased.

The investigation determined that Fox, Doe, and co-defendant Brandie Rae Fulbright had discussed the use and distribution of various drugs.

In an interview with law enforcement officers, Fox admitted to picking up Doe on August 21, 2020, and taking him to his home so that Doe could buy meth from Fulbright.

Doe traded an AR-15 rifle to Fulbright in exchange for some meth and two blue pills. Fulbright then gave the rifle to Fox, and Fox returned Doe to his camper.

Investigators learned that Doe had the meth and two blue pills when he returned home and gave some of the meth to an individual.

The individual saw Doe inject himself with meth obtained from Fox and then slump over on his bed. An autopsy determined that Doe died from an overdose of a combination of meth and fentanyl.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentence Fox to 14 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Fulbright admitted last month to charges against her in connection with the case.



