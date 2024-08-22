Great Falls teacher charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile

GREAT FALLS — Michael Jarrett of Great Falls is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Jarrett is a teacher at North Middle School and has been placed on administrative leave by Great Falls Public Schools.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, August, 22, 2024, that Jarrett was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

According to the GFPD, the alleged assaults happened in Lewis & Clark County "several years ago."

Jarrett was remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center and has since posted bond on a $100,000 warrant.

The Great Falls Public School District said in a news release that the charges involve "off-duty conduct with a minor who is now an adult."

GFPS said as soon as the allegations were known, they placed Jarrett on administrative leave, and he will have no access to or involvement with District premises, property, staff, or students.

The district added: "We are in the process of our own investigation. We take these allegations seriously and we are uncompromising in our commitment to safe and secure schools."

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8244 or the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8599.

We will update you if we get more information.

