Hardin teen arrested for Wyoming murder

HARDIN - A Hardin teenager has been arrested for a murder in Wyoming.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old boy was arrested after he called law enforcement at about 3:53 a.m. Wednesday and reported that he had killed his father in Dayton, Wyo.

"Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home on Main Street in Dayton and found a deceased male inside the residence," the agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

The 15-year-old boy is being held in Montana and formal charges will be filed at a later date, the Facebook post states.

“We would like to ensure the residents of Dayton and Sheridan County that there is no threat to the community,” Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez stated. “In order for our deputies and DCI to conduct a thorough investigation, we ask the community to stay away from the area.”

