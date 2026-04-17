Helena brothers sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl

GREAT FALLS – Two Helena brothers who trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl have been sentenced to federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot said in a news release.

Austin Leon Timothy Hagman, 36, and Michael Wayne Hagman, 40, both pleaded guilty in November 2025 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Austin Hagman was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Michael Hagman was sentenced on March 11, 2026, to 11 years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that law enforcement was investigating the brothers for drug trafficking since November 2024. Officers intercepted a package containing two pounds of meth headed for their residence, then obtained a search warrant. Officers confiscated a large amount of meth and fentanyl, cash and guns.

Austin Hagman was interviewed after the search. He told law enforcement he sold fentanyl powder for $200 per gram, methamphetamine for $450 per ounce, and M30s for $10 each. Law enforcement also located $5,000 in U.S. Currency on his person. When asked about the $5,000, Hagman said it was all from that day. He estimated he had purchased approximately 20 ounces of fentanyl powder, 4-5 pounds of meth, and two boats (2000 pills) of fentanyl from his source of supply. He also admitted the package intercepted in December was intended for him.

Michael Hagman was interviewed on March 20, 2025, and told law enforcement he received methamphetamine and fentanyl from a co-conspirator and distributed it in the Helena area. The co-conspirator would sometimes front Michael Hagman drugs to sell. He said he sold fentanyl powder for the same price he paid for it, but he would get a little from the co-conspirator for selling it. He would buy an ounce of methamphetamine for $300, grams of fentanyl powder for $200, and M30s for $5 each. He admitted he would make money from selling the methamphetamine at a higher price than he bought it from the co-conspirator.