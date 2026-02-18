Helena man accused of being in possesion of child pornography

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of being in possession of child pornography.

Terence Steven Meagher is facing one count of sexual abuse of children, a felony. He was arrested on February 17, 2026.

According to court documents, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about two IP addresses in their jurisdiction uploading files depicting child sexual abuse. Fourteen tips were assigned to the report.

During the investigation, deputies said they found that Meagher used the two IP addresses.

Investigators further allege that when a search warrant was being served, Meagher admitted to them that he had downloaded and stored files depicting child sexual abuse. A laptop was also seized.

If convicted, Meagher could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

