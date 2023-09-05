Helena man accused of breaking into apartment and trying to kill resident

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of trying to kill another man Saturday night at the Stewart Homes housing complex near Helena High School.

Donald Evans, 43, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday facing a charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

According to court documents, a man living at Stewart Homes woke up Saturday night to being stabbed, allegedly by Evans. The man told police he had been alone in his apartment and no one else should have been inside that night.

As the man fled his apartment, he was stabbed again in his back. He said Evans chased him around the apartment complex with the weapon until the man got to a safe location.

When Helena Police arrived at around 7:30 p.m., they found Evans holding a hammer and walking towards the direction of the man who was attacked. Police used a taser to subdue Evans.

Judge Mark Piskolich set Evans’ bond at $500,000.

