Helena man accused of child sex crime

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of being in possession of child pornography.

Karsten Wade Nield, 50, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Thursday. He faces one count of felony sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, the Montana Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip for an I.P. address allegedly associated with Nield.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center

A search warrant was conducted by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigative detective stated in an affidavit that they found more than 150 graphic images in a Google account said to belong to Nield.

Nield’s bond was set at $50,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in state district court on June 9, 2026.

