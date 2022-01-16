Homicide investigation underway in Billings after teen boy dies from gunshot wound

BILLINGS — A teen boy is dead from a gunshot wound he allegedly sustained in a shooting in Billings early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution for reports of a shooting around 2:09 a.m. The release said officers were unable to locate anyone involved but found empty shell casings at the scene.

A local hospital called dispatch shortly after, around 2:20 a.m., to report a victim had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Billings, later died.

Billings Police detectives say a homicide investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests had been made at the time of the press release.

The release said initial information indicated the incident involved a disturbance between multiple parties.

Detectives are working to identify all the individuals involved and ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 657-8200.

No further details were available. The identity of the victim will be released by the County Coroner pending an autopsy and family notification, according to the release.