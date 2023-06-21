Investigation: grizzly bear cub shot dead in Pondera County

GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana, Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after a grizzly bear cub was shot and killed in Pondera County.

FWP said the bear was found on June 7. Federal wildlife officials investigated the scene with the assistance of FWP game wardens and determined the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed sometime after June 4.

The bear was found along East Lake Road near New Miami Colony west of Conrad.

No other information is currently available.

FWP said that wildlife crimes such as this are often solved because of information and leads provided by the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to visit the Tip Mont website, or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.



