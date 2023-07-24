Jan. 6 suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Montana

BOZEMAN — A Washington man wanted by U.S. Marshals for not appearing at hearings for his U.S. Capitol Riot trial was arrested in Montana over the weekend.

Marc Anthony Bru, 43, of Vancouver, WA is facing multiple charges for his alleged actions on January 6, 2021. Bru is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstructing an official proceeding. Prosecutors also allege he grabbed a police barricade at one point and advanced with the mob into the Capitol Building.

Bru is also alleged to be affiliated with the Proud Boys organization and has been named one of the defendants in a civil lawsuit between the District of Columbia and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

A bench trial for Bru’s criminal charges was set for July 17. According to court documents, he failed to appear for several hearings leading up to the trial. Prosecutors allege Bru made comments indicating he would not show up for his trial, citing an alleged text conversation that read in part: “I’m done entertaining their [expletive]. If they want me they will come get me. I’m drawing a [expletive] line in the sand.”

Department of Justice evidence

A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest on June 30.

On July 23, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to an injury crash around 1 a.m. on Gooch Hill Road in Gallatin County. Upon arriving the trooper found two trucks with extensive damage.

Bru told the trooper he had gotten stuck in the ditch after attempting a U-turn. While trying to get his vehicle out, Bru said the other truck crashed into his.

The trooper says while Bru was being interviewed he informed law enforcement on the scene he did not have a valid license or insurance and had a federal warrant out for his arrest.

Bru was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center for driving with a suspended license, no insurance for the vehicle and held without bond for the U.S. Marshalls.

It is unclear at this time why Bru was in Montana.

