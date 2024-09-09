Lawsuit filed in federal court connected with E. coli outbreak in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A new lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Missoula after an E. coli outbreak originating in Flathead County left 22 people infected in July.

The lawsuit filed by Marler-Clark and Bliven law firm states that two people have now died from the outbreak including one person visiting Flathead County from Arizona and another person visiting from Florida.

The complaint filed in federal court lists Hops Downtown Grill in Kalispell, Lower Valley Processing in Kalispell and Range Land & Cattle in Columbia Falls as defendants.

The complaint lists four counts including negligence and strict liability and follows two lawsuits already filed in Flathead County District Court by victims of the E. coli outbreak.

The new lawsuit in federal court states that the plaintiff was admitted to Miami Children’s Hospital due to E. coli infection.

We will continue to follow this E. coli outbreak as new information is released.