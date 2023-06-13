Leon Ford Trial Update: Defense questions retired detective

HELENA — The defense's case in the trial of Leon Ford continued Tuesday with a retired detective taking the stand.

Ford is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2011 killing of John “Mike” Crites. Documents say Ford had a disagreement with crites over a gate constructed over the road Ford needed to access his property

On Tuesday, the defense called former Lewis and Clark County Detective Cory Olson who was one of several investigators that worked the Crites Murder Case.

The defense questioned the retired Sheriff's Deputy about the evidence collected and pointed to the discovery of tools on Crites's property and other neighbors' homes besides Ford's that could have been used to cut the gate.

In October 2011, Crites’ dismembered remains were discovered in plastic bags on the east side of MacDonald Pass. His skull was found several miles west of the pass in September 2012.

Similar black bags, liners and ropes that were found with Crites's remains were also found at other Turk Road properties, as we're firearms of a similar caliber to what authorities believe was used to kill Crites.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I always felt I kept and open mind and didn’t immediately dismiss [other neighbors] or anyone else as a suspect,” noted Olson when questioned about his investigation.

In cross-examination, Olson stated of all the homes they searched they never found a match to the cable ties found with the remains of Crites. Prosecutors allege the cable ties found with the remains match ties Ford had access to at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island where he worked.

Following the disappearance of Crites, law enforcement found the gate on Crites’ property blocking access to other’s properties dismantled. Olson noted he did not believe Crites would have cut up the gate in the way it was found by law enforcement given Crites’ frugalness and metalworking ability.

The defense still has more witnesses to call in this case, and testimony is expected to continue in the coming days.

