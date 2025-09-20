HELENA — The bench trial for a man accused of participating in the robbery and murder of Michael Biggs near Rimini in 2022 has come to a close. The final day of the trial of Robert Harvel saw him taking the stand in his own defense.

Michael Biggs was murdered and robbed on January 13, 2022. Robert Harvel and Brandon Beckman were with Biggs when he was killed.

“My understanding is that [Beckman] would kill me like he killed Michael Biggs,” said Harvel under oath.

(WATCH: Man accused in 2022 Rimini murder takes stand in own defense)

Man accused in 2022 Rimini, MT murder takes the stand in his defense

Beckman is serving a 100-year sentence after being convicted of being culpable in the murder of Biggs' and a participant in his robbery, but the jury found him not guilty of deliberate homicide.

Harvel is charged with deliberate homicide, or in the alternative, accountability to deliberate homicide, and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Harvel admitted that he has struggled with drug addiction since he was 19. He testified that he drove Beckman and Biggs to an isolated area by Rimini so they could buy a large quantity of drugs from another person. Harvel explained he had a working car, and the other two men did not.

MTN News Robert Harvel testifying at his trial.

Harvel further said the three men got high in his car while waiting at the location. He then asserted that Beckman shot and killed Biggs.

“I kind of panicked,” testified Harvel about his actions after the gunshot. “Pushed the rest of the drugs in and pulled [the needle] out, looked over, saw Mr. Biggs slumped against the door. Saw Beckman trying to look through his leg area, which I presume is where the money was.”

Biggs had gotten a large amount of money that day to allegedly purchase drugs. Prosecutors claim that Harvel and Beckman lured Biggs to the isolated area to take his money.

Harvel testified he helped Beckman move the body and didn’t reach out to law enforcement because he was afraid for his life, and believed Beckman would kill him if he didn’t do as he said.

MTN News Shandor Badaruddin questions client Robert Harvel at trial.

The defense also noted that Harvel had been cooperating with law enforcement after they were assigned to the case.

Prosecutors stated, however, that Harvel's testimony has changed several times during the investigation.

After moving the body, Harvel’s car was stuck in the snow, and a couple of residents helped them get unstuck, unaware of the murder.

“Did the Officers ask you if you remember getting stuck in the mountains?” said Deputy County Attorney Kathleen Jensen in cross-examination.

“I do,” replied Harvel.

“What did you tell them?” Jensen then asked.

“‘I don’t remember getting stuck in the mountains,’” he responded.

MTN News Deputy County Attorney Kathleen Jensen cross-examines Robert Harvel at trial.

Harvel said one of the reasons his story was inconsistent was to not incriminate himself on other unlawful activities like drug use and theft, and he was afraid Beckman would kill him.

In the afternoon, both sides gave their closing arguments.

Prosecutors claim Harvel was an equal participant in the willingness to kill Biggs and take his money. They asserted that money was a factor in Biggs’ death, as Harvel had been living out of his car and committing thefts to get money to purchase drugs.

The defense argued Harvel got messed up with the wrong people, and although he was present for the death, he did not participate and did not want Biggs dead. Harvel asserted several times while on the stand that he did not kill Biggs.

Allie Kaiser MTN News Montana District Court Judge Christopher Abbott

The case now moves into the hands of Montana District Court Judge Christopher Abbott, who presided over the bench trial. Abbot said he will be issuing his decision at a later date after he has had time to go back through the testimony and submitted evidence.

