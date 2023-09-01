Man accused in Superior double-fatal shooting pleads not guilty

MISSOULA - A man charged with killing his wife and a bartender at a bar in Superior over the weekend has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

Kraig Walter Benson, 47, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of his wife Jenny Benson, and a bartender, Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar on Sunday night.

Benson pleaded not guilty to both those charges on Thursday afternoon.

MTN News 47-year-old Kraig Walter Benson is facing two deliberate homicide charges in Mineral County.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows Benson leaving the bar to retrieve an item from his vehicle before returning to sit down next to a woman.

The footage then shows Benson pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the woman in the head before turning to fire at the bartender.

Benson then fled the scene and was later arrested west of Lolo early Monday morning.

His next court appearance is set for November 27. Benson remains in custody in the Mineral County jail.