Man arrested after shooting at Jackson Hot Springs Lodge, breaking into cabins

JACKSON — A man who reportedly shot a pistol multiple times at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge early Saturday morning has been arrested.

According to a press release, in the early morning hours of October 22nd, 2022 around 1:03 a.m., the Beaverhead County 911 Center received multiple 911 calls regarding an active shooter at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge in Jackson, MT, west of Dillon. It was reported to Dispatch that there were believed to be two active gunmen possibly armed with shotguns that were shooting the Lodge from the outside, and another man might be involved as well. It was also reported that some of the suspects may have fled in an unknown vehicle. Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dillon Police Department Officers, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers, and Wisdom Ambulance, responded to Jackson. In total 11 Law Enforcement personnel responded to the scene.

Upon arrival on the scene, one armed suspect was quickly detained. Law Enforcement continued searching and securing the area attempting to locate the possible second gunman. After securing the area the investigation began.

During the investigation, it was determined that this incident started after an alcohol-fueled fight took place in the Lodge, and the men were asked to leave. The men left and one returned from his cabin with a pistol and began firing at the Lodge. The man would continue firing aimlessly, and wandering around the area until he was apprehended by Law Enforcement.

During this time he forced his way into two occupied cabins near the Lodge. After further investigation, it was determined that there had only been one shooter and the others in his party were not involved. The man was arrested and booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center pending multiple felony charges. Three loaded firearms were recovered, seized, and found to have either been used or had been prepared for use by the suspect.

In the release, Undersheriff David Wendt stated: "The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thanks to all the Officers who responded in a quick and coordinated manner, and the various agencies who sent resources to aid. We would also like to thank our Dispatch team, including the off-shift ones who came in to lend a helping hand. They showed their true skills in fielding multiple 911 calls, coordinating with other agencies, and manning all of the radio traffic in the near four-hour event. We could not have done it without you. And last but not least, thank you to the staff of the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge whose quick thinking to lock the doors, and watch the event on live camera footage giving responding Officers a first-hand knowledge of the situation, and kept lives safe. Not a single person was injured during the incident and everyone returned to their families safely.

At this time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public."

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.