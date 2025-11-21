Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with 7-year-old inside in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — An Anaconda man remains behind bars after being seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday morning, accused of kidnapping after he reportedly stole a car with a child inside on Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, William Jesse Edward Stevens, 32, reportedly stole a vehicle with a 7-year-old girl inside as her father was ordering at a food truck nearby. Stevens had reportedly been released from prison on November 4, 2025.

MTN NEWS

The father told police that he and his daughter went to get tacos from a food truck on 7th Ave, where he parked the car, running, with the keys inside. The girl stayed in the car because it was cold outside. (The father and other witnesses were Spanish-speaking and translation services were contacted.)

"Without being paranoid, be aware of your surroundings and just recognize that a tragedy can occur at any time," Veltkamp said. "And take those small steps to protect yourself even if it doesn't seem like a necessary thing to do." Bozeman Chief of Police Jim Veltkamp

As the man was waiting for his food, Stevens reportedly walked by, belched, and said something that the father did not understand. Shortly after, another person told the father that a man had taken his car and was driving away.

Charging documents state the father began to call his daughter on her cell phone. After 10-12 calls, she finally answered her father in a FaceTime call. Once she realized her father was calling her and not driving the car, she reportedly appeared to become very nervous. Her father told police he didn't want to scare his daughter, so he asked her to point the phone out the window so he could try to determine her location. When she did, the father realized the car was stopped and began to scream for her to get out of the car.

The girl was able to escape with her teddy bear and cell phone at the intersection of 4th Ave. and College, and nearby pedestrians waited with her until police arrived.

"Not long after that, the male who stole the car actually crashed it west of Bozeman," Bozeman Chief of Police Jim Veltkamp said.

According to court documents, Stevens was released from Montana State Prison on November 4th. He appeared in Justice Court Thursday morning, where bond was set at $250,000.

"I think that the facts of the case, the danger to the community, and the history that was presented to the state -- $250,000 is a proper bond," a court official said.

Veltkamp advised community members to remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents.

"Without being paranoid, be aware of your surroundings and just recognize that a tragedy can occur at any time," Veltkamp said. "And take those small steps to protect yourself even if it doesn't seem like a necessary thing to do."

Stevens' next court appearance is scheduled for December 5th.

Steven is charged with kidnapping, criminal child endangerment - DUI with child, theft - 3rd offense, and criminal endangerment.

Stevens is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 5, 2025.