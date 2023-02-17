Man accused of fleeing law enforcement, hitting MHP trooper near Eureka has been jailed

LIBBY – Authorities have released the name of the man who is accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit and striking a Montana Highway Patrol trooper with his vehicle near Eureka on Thursday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says deputies attempted to arrest 41-year-old Jason Allen Miller of Eureka on a felony warrant for a parole violation following conviction on the charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of theft.

Miller allegedly fled the scene in his pickup truck and led Lincoln County deputies on a pursuit south on Montana Highway 37, south of Eureka. Deputies were joined in the pursuit by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

MTN News

Law enforcement said Miller attempted to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle. Deputies and the trooper approached the vehicle to arrest Miller, but Sheriff Short says Miller regained control of his truck and drove at a deputy and the trooper. The trooper was struck by Miller’s truck.

A Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks game warden intercepted Miller off Camp 32 Road where Miller is accused of ramming the warden’s vehicle before being arrested.

A female passenger in Miller’s vehicle jumped out of the truck during the pursuit and was later taken into custody by US Border Patrol Agents. Sheriff Short says she was questioned and released.

The injured MHP trooper was flown by air ambulance to Logan Health Center in Kalispell. Law enforcement reported Thursday that the trooper was in stable condition.

Miller is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a bond arrest warrant and Sheriff Short says additional charges are pending and are expected to be announced next week.

“The actions of the Deputies, Troopers, and Wardens with assistance from the Border Patrol took a dangerous person out of our community. Thanks to their heroic actions, our entire community is a safer place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the trooper and his family.” - Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short

“This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face as law enforcement officers. The outpouring of support from Montanans and the law enforcement community has been tremendous. Please continue to keep our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in your prayers. I’m thankful for the incredible work of our partners at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and every agency involved in yesterday’s incident who are investigating and who helped our trooper get to the hospital safely.” - Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin

An investigation into the incident is being conducted jointly by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and MHP.