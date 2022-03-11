Man pleads guilty to killing black bears over bait and other wildlife violations

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that Alfred (Toby) Bridges of Sanders County pleaded guilty to nine misdemeanor hunting violations, including the unlawful hunting of black bears over bait and unlawfully killing an elk out of season.

Bridges pleaded guilty on October 18, 2021, in Sanders County Justice Court. The charges stemmed from a year-long investigation into Bridges’ hunting activities by Game Warden Morgan Post and FWP Investigator Tom Chianelli.

The primary focus of the investigation was the unlawful hunting of black bears over bait, but other hunting violations were discovered during the investigation. Bridges used a variety of human foods, including barbecue sauce, to bait bears into his hunting area. It is unlawful to hunt black bears over bait in Montana.

Bridges pleaded guilty to two counts of killing black bears over bait, two counts of unlawful possession of those two black bears, one count of killing a cow elk after the general elk season ended, one count of unlawful possession of that elk, one count of loan and transfer of a license for a white-tailed buck he shot using another individual’s license, and one count of taking an overlimit for the buck as he had already shot a buck during the 2020 general hunting season.

These charges resulted in $9,605 in fines and restitution, and the loss of hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 54 months. Montana is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact and as a result his privileges are suspended in all 47 member states.

Bridges pleaded not guilty to two additional charges related to a third black bear shot over bait. Bridges has failed to appear on these two charges and multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with possible information about crimes involving fish and wildlife resources and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sites is encouraged to call FWP’s 24-hour hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to a conviction.



