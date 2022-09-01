Watch Now
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash

MTN News
Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01

KALISPELL – A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash near Martin City.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Stephanie Nicole Casaulong was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Casaulong was ejected after the vehicle she was riding in left South Fork Road near mile marker 1 and rolled down an embankment at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle — 37-year-old Bradley Keith Burgess of Missoula — was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess is being held on a pending charge of Vehicular Homicide while Under the Influence.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

