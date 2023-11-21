Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Missoula woman sentenced in the deaths of her two small children

Jonathon Ambarian
Leannah Gardipe
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:22:57-05

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman charged with killing her two children as they were sleeping was sentenced Monday for their deaths.

Leannah Jean Gardipe was sentenced to life in the Department of Public Health and Human Services custody by Judge Robert Deschamps.

In August 2023 Gardipe changed her plea to guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide.

The children were 3 and 5 years old at the time of their murders on November 19th, 2021 at their Patty Ann Drive residence.

Gardipe is currently in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center before being transferred to DPHHS.

