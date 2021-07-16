Montana Attorney General: Treatment courts showing some success

BOZEMAN — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sat down to talk about drugs in Montana on today's Montana This Morning.

Knudsen is currently touring the state talking with law enforcement and local leaders about crime and drugs in their areas. He recently met with Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer who told him this area is seeing an increase in heroin use - while Yellowstone County continues to have issues with meth.

Knudsen says the increase in drugs and drug crimes tends to follow the highway system across Montana. I asked him about the fact that drug use is not just a law enforcement issue, but it is also a community issue. Being addicted to those drugs is part of the problem. He pointed to programs like treatment courts are showing some successes but also notes those programs require additional funds.

The AG also says mental health in Montana needs to return to more localized programs. He noted driving a person from Roosevelt County 600 miles to Warm Springs for treatment might not be the best way to handle that issue.