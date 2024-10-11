Montana man sentenced to 2 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HELENA — Hank Muntzer of Dillon was sentenced to 2 years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot on Thursday.

In February, Munzter was convicted of felony civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. However, the obstruction of an official proceeding charge was later dismissed following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Dillon native was also found guilty on misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb sentenced Muntzer to 24 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Muntzer traveled from Montana to Washington D.C. to attend the rally by former President Trump and walked with the crowd to the capitol building after the speech.

Court documents allege Muntzer posted social media videos describing the incident, including seeing tear gas and pepper spray deployed by police.

Muntzer entered the Capitol building via the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:44 p.m. Video evidence shows him walking through the building and showed him confronting officers in the Rotunda with other rioters.

According to Capitol Police, shortly after 3:00 p.m. that day efforts were being made to clear the Rotunda of rioters. Video evidence submitted at trial showed Muntzer with the remaining crowd.

Muntzer exited the Capitol building around 3:22 p.m., spending more than a half hour in total in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI identified Muntzer following social media posts and interviews he had done. He was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 18, 2021.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,532 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Nine of those individuals have direct Montana ties.

