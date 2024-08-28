Montana State Prison inmate pleads not guilty to attempted sexual assault against corrections officer

DEER LODGE — One of the Montana State Prison inmates accused of kidnaping and attempting to sexually assault a corrections officer entered a not guilty plea in Powell County District Court Tuesday morning.

Bradley Crisman pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual intercourse without consent. His alleged accomplice, Michael Spell, had his arraignment postponed because he had not spoken with his attorney before the hearing.

WATCH EARLIER COVERAGE: Inmates accused of attempted rape, kidnapping of female corrections officer

Inmates accused of attempted rape, kidnapping of female corrections officer

Crisman and Spell are accused of working together on June 8 to force a female corrections officer into a cell while Crisman allegedly tried to rape her, according to charging documents.

The female corrections officer was able to fight off Crisman and subdue him while other corrections officers quickly responded and apprehended Spell.

Spell also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual intercourse without consent by accountability. Spell’s new hearing date has not been set.

Both Crisman and Spell remain in custody at Montana State Prison.