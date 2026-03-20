Motorcyclist killed in East Helena, man charged with vehicular homicide

HELENA — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in East Helena, and a 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly causing the death while drunk.

Paul Michael Bushnell of East Helena made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Friday before Judge Mark Piskolich.

Bushnell is facing one count of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

MTN News

According to court documents, Bushnell was driving his vehicle on 4th Street after leaving the Town Pump and attempted to make a left turn eastbound onto W. Riggs Street.

The investigating Montana Highway Patrol Trooper stated in their report that Bushnell’s vehicle then collided with a motorcycle that was traveling northbound on 4th Street. The trooper noted the motorcyclist had the right-of-way.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries because of the collision.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jacob Chester Bright of East Helena. According to law enforcement, Bright was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The trooper further stated that when they interacted with Bushnell, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol, and alleged Bushnell admitted to drinking at the Town Pump in the hours before the collision.

Bushnell is accused of refusing a preliminary breath test or a blood sample. A warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was taken.

Judge Piskolich set Bushnell’s bond at $100,000. His arraignment in state district court is scheduled for April 7, 2026.

(This story has been updated with information about the victim.)

