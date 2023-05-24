New details about homicide investigation in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 4:01 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said that the person who died was a 51-year old woman; her name has not yet been released, nor has the suspected cause of death.

The GFPD also said that when officers arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m., they found several people trying to leave the southeast corner of Chowen Springs Park, which is where police found the woman’s body.

All of the people found at the scene have been identified by police.

The GFPD said that "evidence and statements support some type of physical disturbance having taken place,” but added that no arrests have been made at this point, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police noted that this does not appear to have been a random attack, and do not believe there is any elevated risk to the public, and added:

Detectives are exploring every possibility in their investigation prior to any potential charges. Further investigation and evidence evaluation is on-going. Detailed information will not be released at this time as doing so could jeopardize a complete and thorough investigation.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the GFPD at 406-781-8926.





(1st REPORT, 7:27 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in the vicinity of the 800 block of 17th Street South.

Lt. Doug Mahlum of the GFPD said that officers responded to a "noise disturbance" just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and found the deceased person.

Homicide investigation underway in Great Falls

After contacting several people in the area, a homicide investigation was launched and GFPD detectives were called out to investigate.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person, nor the suspected cause of death.

Police presence continues in the Chowen Springs Park area as of 7 a.m. and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The GFPD noted in a news release: "While still early in the investigation, based upon information we have at the moment, GFPD does not believe there are any outstanding suspects nor any immediate threat to the public based upon this incident. Several persons have been detained and currently being interviewed."



