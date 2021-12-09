New twist in decades-old missing person case

HELENA — A New Jersey man missing for decades has been identified as a murder victim, and his case has a connection to Montana.

Ted Kampf left his home in New Jersey in July 1981 to travel to Vancouver, Canada, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The 46-year-old Kampf was in touch with his family up until July 11, 1981. According to NamUs, some of his traveler’s checks were cashed at a bank in British Columbia in July, and on July 27, 1981, a man who identified himself as Kampf and driving Kampf’s truck was involved in a minor vehicle crash in Idaho.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

In August 1981, more of Kampf’s other traveler’s checks were cashed in North and South Dakota by someone other than Kampf, according to NamUs. And finally, in October 1981, hunters found his truck at the bottom of a ravine in Granite County, Montana.

Now, there is a new development in this decades-old case. Remains found in Dawson City, Yukon in Canada in 1981 were identified as belonging to Kampf. According to a Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police determined Kampf was killed in Dawson City in July 1981, his truck was then driven from Canada to Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and finally to where it was left in Granite County.

The RCMP believes the person driving Kampf’s truck was from Montana and lived in Northern Canada for a period of time, according to the Facebook post.

At the time of his death, Kampf was described as a 46-yaer-old white man, between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing between 180- and 190-pounds. He was driving a 1980 brick-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with New Jersey plates. The truck was found at the bottom of a ravine just off of Flint Creek Pass in Granite County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit at 867-667-5500, or email them at mdiv_hcu@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.