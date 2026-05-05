New way to check for warrants from Lewis and Clark County Justice Court

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County has launched a new online resource that allows members of the public to find out if they have an outstanding warrant from Justice Court.

The county says the new webpage is designed to promote transparency and help residents address issues before they become stressful or disruptive.

“People are often caught off guard when they find out there’s a warrant in their name,” said Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich, Justice Court. “In many cases, it’s something simple like a traffic citation or paperwork that wasn’t finalized the way they thought it was. The online list gives people a straightforward way to check and take care of the issue.”

People can check the warrant list by visiting this link.

If someone sees they have an outstanding warrant, they are encouraged to contact the Justice Court at 406-447-8201 or 406-447-8202 to discuss options and make arrangements to resolve the matter.

“The most important thing to know is that the Justice Court is here to help,” Piskolich added. “If you reach out to us, we can walk you through next steps and work with you to address the situation.”

The county also wants to remind the public that law enforcement agencies do not contact people by text message to demand payment or threaten immediate arrest for warrants or traffic violations. Residents who receive suspicious calls or text messages claiming they have a warrant are encouraged to independently check the official warrant list. If a name does not appear on the list, the message is likely a scam, and no payment or personal information should be provided.

