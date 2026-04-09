No threat to students following investigation at EVMS

EAST HELENA — East Helena Public Schools says there was no threat to students or staff after investigating a potential bomb threat on Thursday at East Valley Middle School.

According to a letter to parents, a student had “made an offhand comment to a friend” that a bomb had been hidden in the school.

“I want to be clear that we have to take any and all threats seriously, no matter how trivial they may seem on the surface,” wrote Superintendent Dan Rispens.

Following protocol, the school was evacuated and law enforcement was immediately notified. Parents of EVMS students were also immediately notified via the school’s messaging system.

After a thorough sweep of the building, including using a K-9 unit, the students and staff were able to return.

Rispens noted the student recanted the comment about a bomb, but the school district felt it was best to complete the K-9 search to ensure all precautions were taken.

“We appreciate your patience as we work through this process and are keenly aware that this type of situation can cause serious anxiety for some students and families. There is no ongoing threat known at this time and students are safe in the classes with their teachers,” wrote Rispens.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN the student who had made the initial comment has been arrested on felony intimidation and was released to their parents. The case will be handled in juvenile court.

