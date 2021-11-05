One person arrested following standoff in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A man was arrested for numerous charges including negligent homicide following a standoff with law enforcement on Thursday evening in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports Tevin Shane Groshelle was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday on North Meridian Road.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Groshelle was wanted on three outstanding warrants, including negligent homicide, aggravated assault out of Gallatin County, and possession of dangerous drugs out of Flathead County.

Kalispell police say there is no ongoing threat and no further information has been released at this time.

Groshelle is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on bonds totaling $375,000.

