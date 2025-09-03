Owl Bar reopens a month after deadly shooting

ANACONDA — The Owl Bar in Anaconda is back open for business, a month after four people were killed in a shooting at the establishment. The tragic events of August 1 are still felt in the small Montana community. The bar has received great support from the community and other bars in the state, but the owner said personally, he has good and bad days.

Brown is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The owner of the bar, David Gwerder, didn’t want to speak on camera, but told MTN he reopened his bar on Aug. 23. He thanked those in the community and around the state who showed support during this difficult time.

He added he will be at Brown’s arraignment hearing to see justice is served.

Brown is accused of entering the bar the morning of Aug. 1st and fatally shooting patrons David Leach, Daniel Baillie, Tony Palm and bartender Nancy Kelley. A week-long manhunt followed, before Brown was arrested by authorities in a trailer just west of Anaconda. Brown remains jailed in Butte.

Anaconda resident Allen Rangitsch lives near the Owl Bar.

“I’m glad to see them open, because I’m not a beer drinker, I don’t drink, but at the same time, I want to see them do good,” said Rangitsch.

Like many residents in this small town, Rangitsch said the mass shooting was a shock.

“I was kind of scared, you know, for my family, because we had no idea where he went. Not only that … what do you do? You keep your doors locked, you can watch at the window for days and days and days. This is a peaceful town. The last time I heard a gunshot was probably hunting season last year, you know,” said Rangitsch.

A memorial benefit for the bar and its victims will be held at the Owl Bar on Sept. 27. The event will raise money for a plaque in honor of the four shooting victims.

