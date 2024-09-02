Police investigating shooting outside of downtown Missoula bar

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway following an early Sunday morning shooting outside of a downtown Missoula bar.

The Missoula Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Ryman Street shortly before 1 a.m.

MPD Captain Matt Stonesifer says 22-year-old Thatcher Mullan of Polson was arrested after fleeing the scene following the shooting.

Mullan — who was found by police several blocks away — from the shooting is being held in the Missoula jail on pending charges of assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to a news release, "lifesaving measures" on the man who was shot before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

MPD notes there is no ongoing threat to the community.

