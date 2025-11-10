Polson woman charged with deliberate homicide in deadly shooting

POLSON — A 33-year-old Polson woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after a fatal shooting Thursday that left a 39-year-old man dead.

According to Polson Police Chief George Simpson, Ashley Whitmore was taken into custody at the scene without incident following the shooting at 1410 5th Avenue East, according to the Polson Police Department. She is being held at the Lake County Detention Facility.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 8:35 a.m. on November 6. They found Adam Mowatt suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began administering medical aid.

Mowatt was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead despite medical efforts.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation, and we ask the community to respect the privacy of those affected as we work to bring clarity and justice to this case," said Chief Simpson.

The Polson Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation with support from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead Tribal Police and Montana Highway Patrol.

No additional details have been released as the investigation remains active.

